I had the opportunity to interview Dan Lee, a California-based U.S. Navy veteran, helicopter pilot, and attorney who has drafted vital child custody and anti-abortion legislation in his career. Dan has captivating insights about contemporary politics and culture. What follows are the excerpts, nuggets, and gems that he offered:

Opposites in Substance and Objectives

Most Republicans presume the two major political parties are the same as teams in competition like the Dodgers and Rangers. But Democrats and Republicans are opposites in substance and objectives, whereas sports organizations have the same goals. Thus, in sports players regularly move between teams via front office trades.

Democrats, in defending their ownership of slaves, killed hundreds of thousands of Republicans in the U.S. Civil War. After their defeat, and the assassination of a Republican president Abraham Lincoln, Democrats regained power and passed laws mandating racial segregation. The KKK was a Democrat-dominated organization created to disenfranchise, harass, intimidate, and even murder blacks.

Republicans opposed the unequal treatment to which blacks but were subjected were divided as to how to redress the situation. One Republican senator who drafted civil rights legislation was nearly beaten to death on the senate floor by a Democrat.

Democrats: True to Form

Today Democrats support and participate in fomenting violent riots, assaulting peace officers, and burning buildings. Democrat “prosecutors” release rioters or rioters are bailed out by Democrat donors. You probably know that a Democrat comedian was photographed with a bloody severed head depicting Donald Trump. Imagine that a Republican comedian did the same with a Democrat president.

Democrats made non-stop attempts to undermine and remove Trump from office, spearheaded by elected Democrat officials using false information provided by other Democrats in the FBI and in the military. There are no corresponding actions by Republicans. The two parties are as different as night and day.

While openly violating the law, how did Democrats obtain control of most of the federal government, the newspapers and television, and the education of youth (which will soon be from birth to the twenties)?

At Least 150 Years

For thousands of years, the force behind evil has been called the devil. You don’t have to rely on faith to know the devil is real.

For at least the 150 years, up to the present, Democrats have been enabling and committing evil. Democrats know exactly who they are. They ridicule, ostracize, sue in court, boycott, terminate, and jail us. Why haven’t Republicans long ago recognized that they are the side of love and God, and that compatibility is virtually impossible between the parties?

The main reason is that we’re dealing with a force which is a master of concealment, distraction, and false information, making it near impossible to see what is really there. Terms such as ‘woke’ or ‘left’ conceal the aims of these Devilcrats. Saying “the woke support police reform” hides what they intend to do, whereas “the devil supports police reform” makes it apparent they intend to do evil. Indeed, replace “Democrat, left, woke, liberal,” or “progressive” all with the word “devil” and what’s really happening is revealed. Their destructive intent becomes illuminated.

Traded Away

The Devilcrats traded their free will and are in a top-down command system under a ruthless hand. Think not? More than a decade ago, I used to read multiple newspapers, even independent ones, and noticed similar stories and even similar terminology in newspapers across the nation, on the same day.

It became apparent that someone or something was providing a path to follow and required tight adherence to it by many people. Have you seen a video montage where, on the same day, numerous television news anchors and talk show hosts present identical topics and even use the exact same words? They are puppets who gave up their free will and now follow a singular force.

At this moment, Devilcrats are driving good Republicans out of the police and the military, and it’s almost certain that when the Devilcrats obtain sufficient power they kill hundreds of thousands of Republicans, if not millions.

Our best thinkers need to examine and then explain both the historical and current actions of Devilcrats, and reveal the master they serve. Then voters will understand and multi-millions will withdraw their support of evil. Moreover, those already opposing this evil will have the tools to do so.

