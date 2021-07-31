https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/phoenix-high-school-breaks-the-law/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

The Phoenix Union High School District announced plans this week to ignore state law and mandate masks for all students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status when school starts on August 2. The district claimed an increased spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant was responsible for the mandate.

In a press release, district officials acknowledged the state’s prohibition on mask mandates, but claimed it received feedback from staff, students and families who support the CDC’s masking recommendations.

The CDC’s newest guidance recommends that everyone wear masks, including fully vaccinated individuals.

Earlier this week, Governor Doug Ducey reminded Arizonans that the state does not allow mask mandates in response to the CDC’s updated guidance and called the guidance an example of the Biden Administration’s failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue reading…