https://www.foxnews.com/media/politifact-job-listing-misinformation-team

The liberal-slanted “fact-checking” website PolitiFact was the butt of the joke on Thursday over a job opening on its so-called “misinformation team.”

“PolitiFact, the country’s largest political fact-checking organization, is looking for an early career reporter to help us sort out fact from fiction,” the job listing reads.

The listing continues, “Your primary responsibility will be to debunk misinformation being shared online. Some days you’ll be working to see if a photo or video is doctored. Other days you’ll be debunking attacks lobbed against politicians in the news from suspicious groups. You’ll be asked to help our readers understand complex U.S. policy discussions — from foreign policy to immigration to constitutional law. You’ll also help us fact-check the 2022 midterm elections.”

POLITIFACT DECLARES CLAIMS BIDEN, HARRIS DISTRUSTED COVID VACCINE UNDER TRUMP ‘FALSE’ DESPITE PAST RHETORIC

The job posting was shared on Twitter by PolitiFact staff writer Bill McCarthy, who wrote, “PolitiFact is hiring! Come join our misinformation team.”

Critics pummeled the fact-checking website and its reporter for unintentional “honesty.”

“‘Misinformation team’ is unintentionally correct,” RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway quipped.

“No truer words,” MRCTV managing editor Brittany Hughes similarly wrote.

POLITIFACT HAS DONE ONLY 13 FACT-CHECKS ON BIDEN IN FIRST 100 DAYS, 106 OTHERS ‘DEFENDING’ HIM, STUDY SAYS

“And all this time I thought your entire operation was a misinformation team,” The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis told PolitiFact.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, spun the tables on PolitiFact, writing “Fact check: true.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

PolitiFact has long been criticized for dishonest “fact-checks” that often shield Democrats and target Republicans.

Earlier this week, the site defended President Biden and Vice President Harris from claims accusing them of distrusting the coronavirus vaccine being developed by the Trump administration as they ran on the Democratic ticket, declaring their critics’ assertions “false” despite their past rhetoric.

Last year, PolitiFact dismissed the Wuhan lab-leak theory, declaring it a “debunked conspiracy theory” and giving the coronavirus hypothesis a “Pants on Fire!” rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

