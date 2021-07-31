https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/president-trump-releases-statement-dishonest-democrats-latest-attempt-defend-steal/

On Friday House Democrats released some BS notes from the Trump White House where they claim President Trump sought to pressure the DOJ to overturn the election.

This was after the Bill Barr DOJ did absolutely NOTHING to question any of the results or lift a finger to investigate any of the thousands of affidavits alleging fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

In fact, Bill Barr thought the fraud in the 2020 election was “all bullshit” and did nothing to defend the election from thieving Democrats who used every opportunity they had to steal the landslide election from President Trump.

Today President Trump corrected the record.

Newsmax reported:

Former President Donald Trump denounced “corrupt and highly partisan House Democrats” efforts to spin his duty to pursue election integrity into an alleged attempt “to overturn the election.” The investigations in the “the rigged election of 2020” are intended to “uphold the integrity and honesty of elections and the sanctity of our vote,” Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC on Saturday. “The corrupt and highly partisan House Democrats who run the House Oversight Committee [Friday] released documents — including court filings dealing with the rigged election of 2020 — that they dishonestly described as attempting to overturn the election,” Trump’s statement read. “In fact, it is just the opposite. The documents were meant to uphold the integrity and honesty of elections and the sanctity of our vote.” The House Oversight Committee claimed Friday then-President Trump sought to pressure the Justice Department to overturn the election – a narrative Trump denounced as a partisan attempt to obstruct investigations into the events of the 2020 presidential election that he contends were twisted in President Joe Biden’s favor under the guise of COVID-19 safety and without the authority of state legislatures and election laws.

