https://noqreport.com/2021/07/31/rep-cori-bush-paid-70k-for-private-security-while-demanding-police-defunding/

Washington, DC – U.S. Representative Cori Bush (D-Missouri) has dumped nearly $70,000 into her own personal security over the past three months, all while calling for police to be defunded.

Between April 15 and June 28, Bush spent a whopping $54,120.92 in campaign funds to RS&T Security Consulting for “security services,” FOX News reported.

The transactions, as well as an additional $15,000 paid to Nathaniel Davis for “security services” during the same block of time, were included in the Federal Election Commission (FEC) records that were released July 22, according to the news outlet. The FEC records indicate the anti-police Congresswoman spent a total of $197,000 in campaign expenditures between April 15 and April 20.

More than a third went towards “The Squad” member’s private security, which was nearly double what she doled out for security during the last quarter, FOX News reported.

While Bush was spending tens of thousands to ensure her own safety, she simultaneously called for law enforcement to be defunded.

When St. Louis lawmakers voted to defund the city’s police budget by $4 million and to eliminate nearly 100 vacant officer positions on April 29, Bush praised the move as a “historic” moment.“For decades, our city funneled more and more […]