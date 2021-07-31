https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6105d5f0bbafd42ff588bef7
A young man who had been on life support after being shot inside a Southern California movie theater has died…
California spent nearly $200 million to set up, operate and staff alternate care sites that ultimately provided little help when the state’s worst coronavirus surge spiraled out of control last winter…
Daniel Goodwyn is an American political prisoner. Daniel Goodwyn live-streamed his trek inside the US Capitol on Jan. 6. Police officers that day were waving protesters into the US Capitol. Now Daniel…
Amid the rush to net-zero and its fundamental transformation of Western civilization, a new Canadian academic institute seeks to spark the collapse of our hydrocarbon-based energy system. No longer a…
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, now affiliated with the American Center for Law and Justice, says America’s detractors must learn that it will deter them when they mount cyber attacks….