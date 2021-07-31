https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/report-biden-staffers-referring-biden-nightmare-elm-street/

Even Biden’s staffers don’t respect him, according to a new report.

According to Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec, Senior Biden staffers are now referring to him as “the nightmare on elm street.”

After today’s press conference senior Biden staffers were referring to him as “The Nightmare on Elm Street” per WH official — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 30, 2021

Earlier in the day, Biden was handed a note by a staffer that read “Sir, There’s Something on Your Chin.”

He then wiped his chin and ate whatever was on it.

Biden’s polling is also beginning to tank.

A Monmouth poll found that Biden’s approval has dropped 20 points since January.

Monmouth poll: Joe Biden’s net approval rating by month January: +24

March: +9

April: +13

June: +5

July: +4 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 29, 2021

Biden also hit a record low in the Gallup poll:

The Hill reported:

President Biden’s approval rating has dropped to a new low of 50 percent in Gallup’s opinion poll, according to results published Friday. Biden’s approval rating dropped 6 percentage points from June in the new poll, which surveyed 1,007 adults between July 6 and July 21. The lower rating comes amid new fears about inflation, a rising number of coronavirus cases and a slowing vaccination rate. Broken down by political party, only 12 percent of Republicans give the president a positive job approval rating in comparison to 90 percent of Democrats and 48 percent of independents. The survey notes that his approval ratings among Democrats and independents are the lowest for those two groups to date, while the Republican rating was up 1 point.

Despite the misinformation of the mainstream media, the Biden administration is falling apart.

