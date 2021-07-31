https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/republican-rep-chip-roy-goes-off-house-dems-requiring-masks-ignoring-border-crisis-video/

Nancy Pelosi recently implemented a new mask requirement in the House of Representatives.

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas recently went off in a rant over the fact that Democrats are worrying about masks in the House while ignoring the thousands of potentially unvaccinated people flowing over the southern border.

He talked about how the American people have other priorities and want to get back to normal life.

MRCTV reports:

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Second Eye-Witness Steps Forward — CONFIRMS Capitol Hill Police Killed Trump Supporter Rosanne Boyland Then Attacked Those Who Tried to Save Her (VIDEO)

Rep. Chip Roy Calls Out Dems for House Mask Mandates While Ignoring the Border Crisis More and more people are going to be showing their frustration with returning COVID-19/Delta variant “mandates” sweeping the nation in light of the recent “guidance” released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And now, that frustration has even permeated the walls of the House of Representatives. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) took to the House floor on Wednesday to address the elephant in the room — Democrats not saying a word about illegal immigrants who have tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus while members of Congress have are pretty much forced to adhere to strict, yet arbitrary COVID policies.

Here’s what Roy said:

We have a crisis at our border and we’re playing footsie with mask mandates in the people’s house. I mean, it’s absolutely absurd what this body is doing, the people’s house. It’s an embarrassment, it’s a mockery, and the American people are fed up. They want to go back to life. They want to go back to business. They want to go back to school without their children being forced to wear masks, to be put in the corner, to have mental health issues… This sham of an institution is doing nothing for the American people, nothing for the betterment of the people that send their representatives here.

Watch the video below:

Rep. @chiproytx: “We have a crisis at our border and we’re playing footsie with mask mandates in the people’s house… This sham of an institution is doing nothing for the American people.” pic.twitter.com/gjgIo0nSV1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 28, 2021

Roy really hit the mark on this.

Democrats are completely out of step with the American people.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

