https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/31/rip-science-american-medical-assn-says-sex-should-be-removed-from-birth-certificates-and-people-have-thoughts/

If lately you’ve been saying to yourself “how much crazier can things get,” here’s one answer:

Sex should be removed as a legal designation on the public part of birth certificates, the American Medical Association (AMA) said Monday. https://t.co/U9w38qvwtV pic.twitter.com/NeIPafpv3T — WebMD (@WebMD) July 31, 2021

Via WebMD:

Sex should be removed as a legal designation on the public part of birth certificates, the American Medical Association (AMA) said Monday. Requiring it can lead to discrimination and unnecessary burden on individuals whose current gender identity does not align with their designation at birth, namely when they register for school or sports, adopt, get married, or request personal records. A person’s sex designation at birth would still be submitted to the U.S. Standard Certificate of Live Birth for medical, public health, and statistical use only, report authors note.

We’ve reached peak 2021 already.

Yeah, because biological sex is totally irrelevant and doesn’t play a major role in healthcare, for example. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 31, 2021

The medical community is broken. https://t.co/qp0Hqz52OM — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) July 31, 2021

Used to always respect @WebMD as a health resource. No longer. If these folks can’t agree about two genders, they don’t believe in science. https://t.co/8fkxFu5YfQ — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@juliew38138) July 31, 2021

There are many great physicians in the U.S.

Some of them are disappointed that (they say) the AMA has become little more than a political group that (takes huge amounts of money from the pharmaceutical industry and other corporations). https://t.co/G04tGKJILH — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) July 31, 2021

And with this the American Medical Association (AMA) destroys its own credibility. We can no longer trust these people. Biology has evidently been completely subordinated to ideology https://t.co/BQNMCXFHCh — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 31, 2021

Remember this when they tell you to trust experts https://t.co/vn5LzXQEqH — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 31, 2021

Yes, that’s a great idea.

WebMD, the AMA….all anti-science 🤡’s never to be trusted again. https://t.co/jCnkQKzefV — that cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) July 31, 2021

And so called experts wonder why people would rather piss down their leg than listen to them. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) July 31, 2021

The word “Medical” should be removed as a designation of the American Medical Association. RIP science. pic.twitter.com/ns188iXDpS — Meow🏁#Genderfree XX #ReinstateMeghanMurphy🦜 (@MMMMMMeow) July 31, 2021

And they call conservatives “science deniers”? This would be funny if it wasn’t so serious of a topic. This is why most of us don’t trust “medical professionals”. Common sense as well as knowledge of basic biology has been tossed in favor of radicalism. — Jason Kassis (@mtnjak71) July 31, 2021

Unreal.

