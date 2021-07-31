https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rochelle-walensky-says-the-quiet-part-out-loud/

CDC director Rachel Walensky: Biden administration ‘looking into’ nationwide vaccine mandate pic.twitter.com/EAf8SiAZMB — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) July 30, 2021

Walensky discusses federal Vaccine mandate

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, has said that there will be no national vaccine mandate. She added that she “understands pushback” against the possibility. Walensky clarified her position after she initially told Fox News anchor Bret Baier that she and Joe Biden were “looking into” the possibility of establishing a mandate.

“Are you for mandating a vaccine on a federal level?” Baier asked during his Friday interview.

“That’s something that I think the administration is looking into. Overall, I think in general, I am all for more vaccination. But, I have nothing further to say on that except that we are looking into those policies.”

Then things suddenly changed.

Later, via Twitter, Walensky wrote, “There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate.”

Here’s the full interview





