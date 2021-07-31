https://redstate.com/kiradavis/2021/07/31/sarah-palin-speaks-out-about-possible-senate-run-you-guys-better-be-there-for-me-this-time-n419355
About The Author
Related Posts
Ted Cruz, Other GOP Demanding Answers Over Harsher Treatment Related to Capitol Riot vs. BLM/Antifa Riots
June 8, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy