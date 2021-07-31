https://justthenews.com/government/congress/schumer-12-trillion-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill-track-will-be-finished-days?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill is “on track” and expected to be completed “in a matter of days,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Schumer is working on getting both the infrastructure bill and a budget reconciliation resolution passed, The Hill reported.

“Despite some bumps in the road, always expected on two bills as large and comprehensive as these, we remain firmly on track to achieve our two-track goal,” Schumer said on Sunday.

A bipartisan group of senators is finalizing the bill, which had initially hoped to have it finished by Saturday. Seventeen Republican senators joined Democrats to start debate on the infrastructure bill, the Associated Press reported.

“I’ve been disappointed that Sen. Schumer has seen fit to try to force us to vote on a bill that does not exist in its entirety, but I hope we can now pump the brakes a little bit and take the time and care to evaluate the benefits and the cost of this legislation,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said.

Following the infrastructure bill, Schumer plans to move onto the budget reconciliation resolution.

“After the bipartisan infrastructure legislation passes this chamber, I will immediately move to the other track, passing a budget resolution with reconciliation instructions,” Schumer said.

The budget reconciliation resolution, which only requires a majority vote, would prepare the ground work for the $3.5 trillion spending package that includes immigration reform, child care, climate change initiatives, and Medicare expansion.

Both Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) have expressed concern about the $3.5 trillion spending bill, with Sinema saying she would not support that large of a price tag.

