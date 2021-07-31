https://www.faithwire.com/2021/07/30/virginia-recognizes-first-nonbinary-eagle-scout-in-region/

A biologically female high schooler in Blacksburg, Virginia, is now the state’s first “nonbinary” Eagle Scout.

On Tuesday, Jacquelyn “Jack” Cooper was honored as the first female in the region to earn the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, according to The Roanoke Times. The 15-year-old was recognized along her brother, Fitz, who was esteemed for achieving the same rank.

WDBJ-TV reported in March, when Cooper first attained the high ranking, that the teenager — who uses the pronouns “they” and “them” — began training with BSA at 10 years old but didn’t become a member of the organization until February 2019. Cooper came out as “nonbinary” last year.

“I always felt a little left out because, of course, I was the sibling, and I was a female, and it was groups of boys,” Cooper told the news outlet. “But since I was able to join as a true member, it felt more inclusive, and I was putting in more work.”

Cooper led younger scout members, earned merit badges, and built a play kitchen outside for Blacksburg United Methodist Preschool.

“They needed more utilities outside so they could have a program this spring with COVID requirements,” Cooper said. “So I started planning it. It took a lot of planning.”

The high schooler said Eagle Scout status is “something that really improves character and overall skill in everyday life,” adding, “I also just really like the idea of having Eagle, like, that’s something super exciting to me and not that many people get that in their life.”

“Earning Eagle Scout as part of the inaugural class really emphasizes how dedicated they had to be in the two years that they’ve been a scout because they joined scouts the first year that they were able to and has continued to progress through the ranks,” said Cooper’s mother Kristie, using the pronoun “they” to refer to her daughter.

At the time Cooper was honored, the Blue Ridge Mountains Council had at least 250 female scouts in its membership of 1,800. Seven females — including Cooper — have achieved the Eagle Scout ranking.

During the ceremony, Cooper’s mother was honored by her daughter with the Eagle Scout Mentor Pin.

“She’s been like my rock,” Cooper said. “She really helped. She’s the reason why I’m standing here before you today.”

