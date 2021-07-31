https://www.theblaze.com/news/ron-johnson-cdc-fauci-emails-masks

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) delivered a scathing castigation on how Americans are losing trust in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal health agencies. The Republican lawmaker also went on the offensive against Dr. Anthony Fauci and school unions during an appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“The American public is losing faith in our federal health agencies — and that’s a real shame,” Johnson told guest host Brian Kilmeade on Friday night. “If there’s one part of government, other than the Defense Department, you’d like to have faith in, it’d be the federal health agencies – and they’ve lost the trust of the American public.”

“Because they’re not making any sense,” Johnson continued. “They’re flip-flopping on issues, whether it’s masks, they’re not backing up their pronouncements with science.”

“I sent a letter to the CDC today,” Johnson explained. “They leaked this slide presentation to justify the new mask mandate. There’s no data backing up that slide deck.”

“So we’re asking for information, but I’m not holding my breath because I’ve sent numerous oversight letters to the federal health agencies and I really haven’t received squat from them,” he proclaimed. “So I’ve lost faith in health agencies.”

When Kilmeade asked if Johnson would be in favor of a vaccine mandate, the senator responded, “No. Not unless there’s some incredibly deadly disease. I mean much higher infection-fatality rates than we have with COVID.”

“We don’t know the final infection-fatality rate, but right now it’s looking like it’s not going to be much more than double a bad season of flu,” he said. “Now, I’m not downplaying this, we had 600,000 excess deaths over the last year.”

Johnson added, “A huge failure on the part of our health agencies — we didn’t explore and research early treatment with the cheap repurposed generic drugs.”

Johnson cited a Wall Street Journal opinion article published this week that asked why the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is “denigrating” the drug Ivermectin, which the authors of the article describe as a “promising Covid treatment and prophylaxis.”

The FDA has not approved ivermectin for use in treating or preventing COVID-19, and says it is “not an anti-viral (a drug for treating viruses).”

“Ivermectin is often used in the U.S. to treat or prevent parasites in animals,” the FDA noted. “The FDA has received multiple reports of patients who have required medical support and been hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses.”

Johnson said that any reports about ivermectin have been “censored on the internet,” and that the “censorship of information has caused people to lose faith in the media, in the social media, and federal health agencies. It’s really a terrible place for the country to be in.”

Johnson then shifted gears, and talked that he wants “all of the emails between the CDC and the teachers unions as they discussed how they approach the schools reopening.”

The Wisconsin Republican exclaimed that he wanted the emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci since the emails that were presented through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, but it was heavily redacted.

“They are hiding something,” Johnson accused the federal health officials. “Again, that just reduces my trust and faith in these agencies. They need to come clean. They need to be transparent. This is information the American public deserves to have.”

