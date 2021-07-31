https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/south-africa-leftist-mob-attacking-old-age-home-stopped-local-militia/

After the experience of the near-total breakdown of law and order in Johannesburg and Durban regions this month (GP reported), Afrikaner civil defense groups are organizing to protect their communities. On Wednesday, Boer residents successfully defended an old age home against leftist militants.

The Marxist extremists of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are known for provoking violence and attacking ‘soft targets’ like schools and farms. EFF leader Julius Malema was banned from singing the hate song “Kill the Boer” 2011, and in 2016 said “We are not calling for the slaughtering of white people, at least for now.” Malema is a former leader of the ANC Youth League, and is considered a more radical bellwether for the leftist ANC.

In his book “Kill the Boer“, Afriforum’s Ernst Roets showed the correlation between Malema’s racist incitement and the gruesome farm attacks in South Africa.

Radical South Africans race activists frequently claim that whites “Stole the Land”, even though areas like Johannesburg (elevation 5,751 ft.) were largely uninhabited before they were settled by Afrikaners. In 2019, year Nelson Mandela’s daughter, Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane, then the ANC’s Ambassador to Denmark, called white South Africans “trembling white cowards” who are the “thieving rapist descendants of Van Riebeck [sic]” and “shivering land thieves.”

WATCH: Threats that started in KZN by #JacobZuma supporting premier, Prem Zikalala @sziks, that neighbourhood watches should be more regulated. This after he & gov couldn’t stabilise KZN, communities singlehandedly stabilised it with little/ no help. https://t.co/dq2iRg5fdD pic.twitter.com/3LRNdIleuR — Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) July 29, 2021

On Wednesday, July 28, the EFF had announced a march on an old-age home in Queenswood, Pretoria, which they accused of “racism”, including because employees were “forced to speak Afrikaans” and “the management is white”. Local residents feared the violent radicals would seek to enter the premises and scare the elderly residents into leaving.

However, this time the Boers weren’t taking it lying down. The Bittereinders youth movement organized the community’s civil defense together with the police, and successfully defended the old age home against the racist mob.

Devon Hofmeyr, son of Afrikaner singing star Steve Hofmeyr, reported from the scene of the successful defense operation:

Today was a final confirmation that the @EFFSouthAfrica Tshwane leadership is just a bunch of cowards. At Huis-Herfsblaar they scream ‘white this and Afrikaner that’. Once the EFF masses were on their way home in their busses, EFF leadership was silent when they passed us. — Devon Hofmeyr (@devon_hofmeyr) July 28, 2021

Steve Hofmeyr released his latest song, “‘n Pa se Hart” (“A Father’s Heart”) with A Touch of Class, using footage from the recent riots.

