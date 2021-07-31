https://noqreport.com/2021/07/31/survey-says-wyoming-republicans-prefer-death-by-piranha-to-voting-for-cheney/

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite In yet another episode of “Captain Obvious Declares Water Is Wet,” a recent survey has revealed that a significant majority of Wyoming Republican voters have absolutely no desire to send Rep. Liz Cheney back to the House after the upcoming midterm elections. It is an additional piece of bad news that the lawmaker has received since losing her leadership position in Congress due to her ludicrous obsession with former President Donald Trump.

A McLaughlin & Associates survey reveals that a whopping 77% of Republicans indicated that they do not plan to vote for her in 2022. This means that less than a quarter of GOP voters will likely support her during the midterms.

Even worse, her image and reputation have also taken a serious hit. The poll shows that 53% view her as a liberal, while only 26% affirm that she is a conservative. These results indicate that Trump’s attacks against Cheney have been working and also suggest that the base is driving the future trajectory of the Republican Party. The Washington Examiner reported: The race has drawn national attention due to her feud with Trump, and Trump has promised to weigh in against her. Just today, […]