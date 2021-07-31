https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ted-nugent-resigns-from-nra-board/

The National Rifle Association just lost one of its most famous board members.

In an email to the board obtained by The Reload, NRA general counsel John Frazer announced rock star Ted Nugent is stepping down from his role as a director. Frazer said the group thanked Nugent for his decades-long service on the board. He cited “ongoing schedule conflicts” as the reason Nugent would no longer serve.

“Longtime Board member Ted Nugent has informed us of his need to resign from the NRA Board due to ongoing schedule conflicts,” Frazer said. “President Meadows has regretfully accepted his resignation. Carolyn, Wayne, and all of the NRA’s officers thank Ted for his service to the Association and wish him well in his new endeavors.”

Nugent did not respond to a request for comment on his resignation.

