The brutal murder of America Mafalda Thayer is heartbreaking, horrifying, and enraging at the same time. She was beheaded in broad daylight on Thursday in Shakopee, Minnesota. America appears to have been a delightful Cuban immigrant; she legally changed her name to America when she became a citizen.

Shakopee sits in Scott County on the south bank of the Minnesota river 25 miles southwest of Minneapolis. It one of the Twin Cities metropolitan area’s beautiful small towns. Prince’s old Paisley Park home/studio in Chanhassen is six miles up the road.

At the time of her death America was working at a MyPillow facility in Shakopee. The Star Tribune quotes a written statement by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on her death: “America has been with My Pillow for many years, bringing smiles to so many faces. She was so sweet and kind. We are devastated and are praying for her family.”

America was involved in an abusive relationship with one Alexis Saborit. She wanted out. That appears to have been what prompted Saborit to deploy his trusty machete on her.

Saborit was quickly apprehended and charged with America’s murder. Is he an illegal alien, a legal resident, or a citizen via Puerto Rico? He has yet to get up to speed in English. In his court appearance yesterday he spoke in Spanish, claimed self-defense, and asked to be deported to his own country rather than stand trial in Scott County.

The judge set bail at $2.5 million. Let us pray that Kamala Harris does not set up a GoFundMe page to spring Saborit pending trial.

Saborit had a criminal record of domestic abuse. At the time he murdered Thayer he was on his way to court on a 2020 arson charge. He had tried to burn down his apartment building in Shakopee. He wielded a gasoline can, a baseball bat, and his trusty machete in a standoff with police on that occasion.

Despite concerns expressed about his mental health by his own attorney in that case, Saborit was out on bail. He was released from custody at least twice on bond, most recently in April. A mental health evaluation was ordered. Most recently, his conditional release was ordered revoked and a court document found he was a danger to others. He was asserting a mental illness/cognitive impairment defense in the case. Scott County Judge Richard C. Perkins nevertheless ordered him released. Why, I do not know.

Crime Watch MN/Alpha News covers this aspect of the case here. This story tries to piece together the infuriating details. The paragraph above is based on the Alpha News story and embedded tweets. The Star Tribune doesn’t even mention this aspect of the case in the Chao Xiong/Paul Walsh story linked above.

Why Saborit was out and about at the time of the murder remains a mystery. Someone in a position of authority needs to answer why.

In addition to the Star Tribune and Alpha News items above I recommend the following stories for readers seeking to piece this story together with more details:

• Danielle Cinone, The Sun, “HORROR DEATH America Thayer beheaded latest – Alexis Saborit arrested in Shakopee, Minnesota after video of ‘bloody body’ shared.” (At the bottom, the story misplaces Shakopee in Iowa.)

• Staff, FOX 9, “Search warrant: Woman killed in Shakopee was beheaded, suspect in custody.”

• Dana Thiede, KARE 11, “Charges filed in Shakopee domestic murder.”

• Lou Raguse is the dogged KARE 11 reporter I have gotten to know covering the Noor and Chauvin trials. He was at yesterday’s bail hearing. His Twitter feed is also a valuable source of details.

Today’s bail hearing for Saborit was wild. Through a Spanish interpreter, he told the judge, “I’m innocent. It was self defense” and claimed he was the victim of attempted extortion and murder. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) July 30, 2021

Here is the portion of the criminal complaint where the Saborit allegedly admitted to police why he killed his girlfriend — because she wanted to break up. pic.twitter.com/bHfsETSNIT — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) July 30, 2021

Also in the court hearing, Saborit’s attorney in his pending arson case asked the judge to remove him. The victim, Thayer, was the one who hired that attorney and he grew close to her while working on the case. The attorney felt it was a conflict of interest to keep defending him — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) July 30, 2021

