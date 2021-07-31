https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/31/theres-another-pride-flag-design-and-we-cant-decide-which-is-more-progressive-the-circle-or-the-umbrella/

As Twitchy reported back in June, people were getting seizures from looking at the latest iteration of the Pride flag, which went from a simple rainbow to the progressive Pride flag, which included pink and blue triangles to represent transgender people as well as black and brown stripes to represent LGBTQ people of color. The new flag added a purple circle on a yellow background to better represent intersex people.

Progress Pride flag gets 2021 redesign to better represent intersex people https://t.co/gLahkfgxMZ — PinkNews (@PinkNews) June 7, 2021

We hadn’t realized it at the time, but we’d missed another iteration of the Pride flag entirely. This one drops the purple circle but adds a red umbrella to represent sex workers who are victims of abuse and violence.

A pride flag with sex workers included, be still my heart! Thanks @TheJasonDomino pic.twitter.com/EIMS0xhTGL — Lydia Chase (@lydiachase314) March 26, 2020

This was from back in March, so we weren’t the only ones who missed it; the people who designed the intersex-inclusive flag missed it too. The designer says he collaborated on the flag along with HIV activist Shamal Waraich “to be more accurate for skin tones of more POC/BAME.” We’ll confess here; we don’t know what BAME stands for.

I’m so excited to see it keep getting worse. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/6wqIKjCaK6 — James Lindsay, Critical Clown Theorist (@ConceptualJames) July 28, 2021

Critical sarcastic thoughts @chadfelixg ? I know you want to. 🤣 — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) July 28, 2021

😬😬😬 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 28, 2021

It’s now about 4 iterations away from becoming Gaussian noise. — Ben Robbins (@benrobbins) July 28, 2021

Pride flags In the future be like pic.twitter.com/ksmT9W2PgS — Custy⤵️Dustard (@Custy_Dustard) July 28, 2021

Wait till they run out of colors. — Deleted Scene (@deleted_scenes1) July 28, 2021

Until 24 hours from now anyway. — Larry Farlow (@LarryFarlow) July 28, 2021

The previous “new” one only lasted 5 minutes… — 🔥RJN🔥 (@RJNieder) July 28, 2021

It’s going to be hilarious when the pride flag completely loses the original rainbow flag. “Finally it’s inclusive!! “😆 — BitterBill: Musky Slayer, but mostly not catching (@Billmuskyhunt) July 28, 2021

Somehow I still feel excluded. Weird. — With an H (@DogsMumm) July 28, 2021

Keep it going — WeaponOutfitters.com (@WeaponOutfitter) July 28, 2021

There is always space for more 🤡 pic.twitter.com/UwXblrn1Lh — Elibertymar (@Elibertymar) July 28, 2021

Resident Evil: Umbrella — Inc.Monocle (@IncMonocle) July 28, 2021

With a tiiiny bit of editing you could include the Umbrella Corporation symbol in it pic.twitter.com/Tv7BxQXzmE — Ethan Hammond (@EthanHammond95) July 28, 2021

What is that? A martini umbrella? — Hikaru (@HikaruTolScaeva) July 28, 2021

Finally, the “I would like to be seated outside but it must be at a table under a large beach umbrella” brunch gays will feel included! — Alfred T. Cooper (@alfredtcooper) July 28, 2021

Still too oppressively linear. Just cut to the chase and go full Jackson Pollock. pic.twitter.com/LApGMUBZJh — Paul Rossi (@pauldrossi) July 28, 2021

It’s so fitting that it’s literally pushing the original rainbow flag off altogether — Tim (@DomenGolder) July 28, 2021

They are legit going to run of colours and geometric shapes at this rate. — Rivet Head (@XRivetHeadX) July 28, 2021

Is it gonna turn into a Magic Eye eventually? Cuz I can’t see it yet. 🤪 — Neil Johnstone (@Travelcrip) July 28, 2021

A red Pac-Man puking onto the pride flag. Accurate. — Paulie Walnuts (@_SnackMaster) July 28, 2021

Now we see it!

As a gay I can say I no longer understand what’s happening with the flag. 🙈 — Randnum (@randnum) July 28, 2021

Where’s the sickle and hammer? — Hi Eck (@Serfs_Road) July 28, 2021

And here I thought the ‘Progress’ Pride flag couldn’t get any more hideous. I seriously underestimated the self-appointed governors of all that is ‘woke’ to further tribal-ize what was once an affirming, unifying symbol. — ShanePatrickConnolly 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@shanepc1) July 28, 2021

Finally, a safe space for those who identify as an umbrella 🌂 — BAJR (@BAJR19) July 28, 2021

The rainbow flag will become the next hate symbol because it excludes the other stuff. — Charbauxe 2s+ (@Shunobot3000) July 28, 2021

Wasn’t there a purple circle on yellow before? Whatever that represented, the sex work umbrella seems to have consumed it. — Robbie (@threecatpileup) July 28, 2021

We’re not sure if either the intersex flag or the sex worker flag ever caught on — doesn’t sound very inclusive.

Related:

‘I’m getting seizures just from looking at it’: Pride flag gets yet another update to include intersex people https://t.co/7pCSybI9IO — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 8, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

