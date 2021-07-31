https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/31/these-are-scientists-these-are-experts-deputy-press-secretary-karine-jean-pierre-falls-apart-after-being-asked-about-testing/

We did a few posts earlier this week on how a maskless Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took questions from the press and didn’t answer Fox News’ Peter Doocy’s question about why Americans are being asked to mask up again while the Border Patrol is releasing COVID-positive migrants into small towns in Texas.

On Friday, Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson asked Jean-Pierre how the CDC is testing for the Delta variant. That led Jean-Pierre to exclaim that the White House isn’t doing the testing; it’s the experts. She seemed befuddled by the entire question.

.@EmeraldRobinson asked @KJP46 how the CDC is testing for the Delta variant and she completely falls apart and says it’s because “the experts” say so. pic.twitter.com/C9HKrsJGpj — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) July 30, 2021

Count how many times she uses the word “experts” if you can, and then consider that the “experts” and now telling us we should leave sex off of birth certificates, because of science.

It’s obvious they don’t have an answer nor the data to backup their claims, other than just to say “the experts say so”. They’re hoping you’ll just take their word for it and do what they tell you. — Anchorman30 (@robertanchor) July 30, 2021

So they literally have no idea — jesse o’malley (@dragonram7924) July 31, 2021

As a medical student, I wish “the experts” say so is an acceptable answer in my exams. Question No. 1: How do you know if an ECG tracing has a first degree AV block? Me: It’s when a cardiologist says so. 😄😄 — Sandengba (@Sandengba1) July 30, 2021

Somebody doesn’t go off script well😂 — Andrew Hoddle (@AndrewHoddle) July 31, 2021

The only thing better would have been if she screamed out “global warming” then ran off stage — Miguel Costelanez (@mjcostel27) July 30, 2021

Experts bro! — Tom Karren (@tomkarren) July 30, 2021

So they can tell us that the #DeltaVariant is highly infectious and deadly, but can’t tell us anything about the testing, other than that is what the experts tell us. Really? 🤔 — Lance Edelman (@Lance_Edelman) July 30, 2021

Yikes. Poorly executed. — Cynthia Ritchie ✍🎥 (@CynthiaDRitchie) July 31, 2021

She should have circled back. — David Neubauer (@DavidNeubauer17) July 31, 2021

There is no test 🤣 — Moz (@IttakeswiII) July 30, 2021

From what we’ve read from the experts, the answer’s pretty simple. COVID tests can detect a variant, but not determine the specific variant. Just say that.

She’s not very good when challenged. https://t.co/icg3P2fFI2 — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) July 30, 2021

She’s not very good when she’s not challenged. — TD (@Made_Detroit65) July 31, 2021

The contempt on her face is palpable. — Baba Yaga (@BabaYag41945567) July 31, 2021

The knitted brows are a poker tell. — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) July 30, 2021

So I just got off the phone with some experts, and they said she’s full of crap. I’m just repeating what the experts said.

That’s pretty much what she just told us. — Tom 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DCiscorrupted) July 30, 2021

Should have asked the reporter “why do you need that info?” — ThatOtherGuy (@ThatOth56448703) July 31, 2021

She’s an absolute joke up there. — Adolf Sandusky (@AdolfSandusky) July 31, 2021

It’s a reasonable question: if we’re going to shut down again over the Delta variant, how does the CDC test to make sure it’s the Delta variant that’s spreading?

