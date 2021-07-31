https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/31/these-polls-might-help-explain-why-youve-been-seeing-less-of-kamala-harris/

The Hill is reporting yet another reason the Democrats are concerned:

The honeymoon is over. Or maybe for Harris it never started:

It makes you wonder…

Is that why she’s in hiding? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/3DUxZosPpd — Melony (@Mellypaw21) July 30, 2021

The White House seems to realize that:

And Harris most certainly has nothing scheduled at the border.

Harris has lousy poll numbers? Who could’ve predicted that, after she failed to get a single vote in the 2020 primaries. — Wally Ballou! (@Jazz_Phan) July 31, 2021

Zero votes in primary https://t.co/rPeFeXYfto — KarenK (@kreativekonnect) July 31, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

