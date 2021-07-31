https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/31/this-you-guys-state-rep-gene-wu-takes-a-covid-19-swipe-at-gov-abbott-accidentally-kos-texas-dems-in-dc/

The group of Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, DC to block the passage of Republican bills in that state’s legislature has been one PR disaster after another, but that hasn’t stopped Gene Wu from hoping everybody has forgotten what’s happened:

Wow, talk about ZERO self-awareness!

Covid concern from a Texas Democrat who supports Biden’s policies is rich:

And of course his claim is pure BS:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...