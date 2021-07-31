https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/31/total-cop-out-gov-kristi-noem-says-workers-have-the-power-to-say-no-to-mandated-vaccines-because-they-can-find-other-jobs/

Before Gov. Ron DeSantis became a superstar, a lot of us were eyeing South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem for 2024. She’s disappointed in a lot of ways, though, and this tweet isn’t helping much. Workers have the power to say no to vaccine mandates at their place of employment, she says. Why? Because the job market is so good, they can just find another job.

Oh, that’s harsh.

It’s pretty disappointing.

