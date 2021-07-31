https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/31/total-cop-out-gov-kristi-noem-says-workers-have-the-power-to-say-no-to-mandated-vaccines-because-they-can-find-other-jobs/

Before Gov. Ron DeSantis became a superstar, a lot of us were eyeing South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem for 2024. She’s disappointed in a lot of ways, though, and this tweet isn’t helping much. Workers have the power to say no to vaccine mandates at their place of employment, she says. Why? Because the job market is so good, they can just find another job.

Workers whose employers are mandating a vaccine for continued employment have the power to say no. Our robust economy and job market gives them the option to find a new employer that values personal choice and responsibility, and doesn’t force mandates on their employees. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) July 31, 2021

Noem has officially bowed out of the fight. If it wasn’t already clear before this. This is the most RINO-ey tweet ever. The retweet quote ratio is well deserved. https://t.co/gPan6WJV1H — Agent355 (@libertybelle025) July 31, 2021

I like the DeSantis approach much better. https://t.co/d42UcHlc5m — Joshua 🇺🇲 (@aDrowsyPoet) July 31, 2021

What a strange way to signal that you’re endorsing Ron DeSantis. https://t.co/hvLJJrWJPo — Andrew Smith (@AndrewSmithClub) July 31, 2021

How about you and other leaders stand up for INDIVIDUAL rights… which employers don’t have a right to trample on, no matter the company. Employment in no way enables a company to dictate ANYONE’S medical needs or anything else for that matter. 👍🏼 https://t.co/vpyLT8EJ1R — Particularly🙏Joe (@jmart29418) July 31, 2021

“Don’t want a vaccine? You can say no. Just be prepared to find another job!” Ugh. https://t.co/0Va5RLlBOu — Paul Estrada (@ph_estrada4167) July 31, 2021

Wow what a disappointment shes been. “Just get a different job”. This tweet will age horribly. Kristi will he needing a new job. https://t.co/rbYar0IqJV — Simply✝️Vertical (@Simple_Trends) July 31, 2021

Or maybe you could just do something to stop the forced mandates on the employees. https://t.co/BHrvNlALzN — LibertyGay 🍑 😈 (@LibertyGay14) July 31, 2021

What a BS statement. Quit being a coward and declare mandates illegal. https://t.co/0DHCMpTMsn — Greenbrier (@greenbrier_n) July 31, 2021

How to kill your promising political career in 280 characters or less: https://t.co/983qykBPfI — Cardinal Hilton (@CardinalHilton) July 31, 2021

From the David French wing of the GOP. https://t.co/hvLJJrWJPo — Andrew Smith (@AndrewSmithClub) July 31, 2021

Oh, that’s harsh.

Cite this tweet any time someone says they want Noem for President. https://t.co/mShT5jP2Pn — Elkapitan (@Elk_kapitan) July 31, 2021

Republican governor tells her supporters to just be unemployed and let the free market sort out vax mandates. Every conservative who promoted Noem as the next great leader should feel intense shame rn. https://t.co/hY0qGsthGJ — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) July 31, 2021

“You can just get a new job” is not only an elitest quip, it’s something employees literally can’t do if every workplace requires a jab. https://t.co/6xz79dsG90 — Paul Gosar Fan 🦅🇺🇸 (@RepGosarFan) July 31, 2021

Not when EVERY employer mandates it. Not when health insurance companies mandate it. The solution is not more market-worship. The solution is to PREVENT any companies from mandating it in the first place. https://t.co/eJklMhUrKG — Neil Arkansas (@ArkansasNeil) July 31, 2021

This is how Republicans like Noem cave to corporate vaccine mandates the way she caved to corporate pressure against transgender sports legislation, or how they “fight” without actually fighting https://t.co/3DUFAPmRMj — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) July 31, 2021

What a tremendous disappointment she turned out to be. At least we found out early. https://t.co/v2DgLGQiwL — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) July 31, 2021

Voters whose governors refuse to step up to protect their citizens from immoral mandates have the power to say no. Our robust election system gives them the option to find a new governor that understands his responsibility is to the people, not to big corporations. https://t.co/fZQC1IEaEy — Brian’s Red Hat (@returnofbrian) July 31, 2021

Conservatism Incorporated, distilled perfectly into a single tweet. https://t.co/kKEuN7HHNk — Michael (@DefinitelyMike) July 31, 2021

It’s pretty disappointing.

