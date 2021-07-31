https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/565801-trading-spaces-star-reveals-covid-19-infection-despite

Genevieve Gorder, one of the original designers on TLC’s reality design show “Trading Spaces,” revealed Friday that she is fully vaccinated and currently battling COVID-19.

In an Instagram post, the 47-year-old television host and interior designer shared that she was on day five of her fight against the disease.

Gorder noted that the coronavirus was not something she took lightly, and that she was fully vaccinated against the virus with the Pfizer vaccine in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In fact, we were more careful than anyone I knew,” she wrote in her post, which was accompanied by a photo of her in bed.

She added, “Guys, Delta is a b*#•h!”

Gorder went on to urge her unvaccinated followers to follow her lead and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I can’t begin to imagine what this would feel like unvaccinated and for that I’m grateful,” she continued. “To all of you who are not vaccinating…please, I’m begging you to go get vaccinated today, this would be unbearable without it. Mask up everyone. See you in a few weeks.”

The Delta variant has led to a spike in COVID-19 cases around the country, causing an uptick in vaccination in areas that have seen large surges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida on Friday reported a record number of over 21,000 new coronavirus cases. The Sunshine State has become a hotspot in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced earlier this week a new mask guidance recommending that vaccinated individuals wear a mask indoors if they are in an area that’s experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The guidance came after data collected from an outbreak in Massachusetts revealed that the delta variant broke through vaccine protection.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

