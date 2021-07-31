

A transgender Antifa protester with a long history of riot-related arrests was arrested again last week for allegedly starting a fight with employees at a Subway in downtown Portland.

41-year-old Peter Wilson Curtis, who goes by the name “Tabitha Poppins,” entered a Subway in Portland’s Chinatown on July 23 and initiated a fight with staff, according to the police report. During the dispute, Curtis “slammed his hands down” so hard that the food line glass broke. Curtis was booked into jail and charged with second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree theft, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct. However, she was quickly released without bail.

Curtis gained notoriety in the Portland-area last year for her frequent participation in Antifa protests-turned-riots where she could often be seen wearing colorful dresses and heels while sporting a 5 o’clock shadow. She was arrested five times at violent riots from June through September for numerous misdemeanor crimes ranging from reckless endangerment to resisting arrest to escape. However, all her cases were dropped by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Peter Wilson Curtis, also known as “Tabitha Poppins,” was arrested at five riots in Portland in 2020. Photos: MCSO

In one infamous video recorded on Aug. 19, Curtis was filmed dancing on a stolen restaurant table in the middle of the road that was set on fire by Antifa. She had been released from jail only hours prior.

Peter Curtis, aka “Tabitha Poppins,” is dancing on the table set on fire in middle of the road by #antifa. Curtis was bailed out a few hours prior after being arrested for multiple offenses last night at another riot. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/Rx6i1bcE6a — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 20, 2020

Curtis was arrested on Sept. 8, 2020, for playing his drums in the middle of the street in downtown Portland after it was declared unlawful to stand in the roadways and block traffic | Instagram: Wolfgang Schwan

Curtis was also one of the people who visited the “Red House” in Portland that later became the “Red House Autonomous Zone” (RHAZ). In December 2020, Antifa extremists violently forced police out of the north Portland neighborhood to protect a house they were illegally squatting in. For days, the roads were shut down as Antifa erected barricades and laid booby traps on the street.

Curtis’ militant protest activities even extended far out of Portland. She was part of a group that flew to Washington, D.C. from Portland last summer to protest. She was also filmed marching alongside a group of armed far-left protesters in Louisville, Ky. who faced off with police.





While Curtis had all her riot-related charges dropped last year, the current charges over the alleged Subway attack appear to be sticking. Curtis has pleaded not guilty to all five charges. Her trial readiness hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3.

Curtis and Subway did not respond to The Post Millennial‘s request for comment.