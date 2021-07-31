https://noqreport.com/2021/07/31/update-senator-doug-mastriano-says-pa-senate-committee-will-issue-subpoenas-after-three-counties-reject-forensic-audit-request/

Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano told One America News this week that he will ask the Pennsylvania Senate’s Intergovernmental Operations Committee he chairs to issue subpoenas to compel counties to cooperate with his effort to investigate the 2020 election.

On Friday Pennsylvania counties Tioga and Philadephia declined to participate in the Senate’s forensic election audit. Doug Mastriano joined OAN earlier this week to discuss the mafia tactics by state leaders to threaten the counties that may participate in a forensic audit.

The Epoch Times reported: A Pennsylvania senator is preparing to ask a panel he chairs for the authority to issue subpoenas to compel counties to cooperate with his effort to investigate the 2020 election. "We're eagerly awaiting my committee coming together when I can get a quorum, get everyone's calendars matched up—it is summertime. As soon as I get a quorum, we will have a meeting, we will vote on subpoenas, and let the fun begin," Pennsylvania Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican who chairs the state Senate's Intergovernmental Operations Committee, said on One America […]