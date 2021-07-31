https://www.theepochtimes.com/vaccinated-staffers-in-louisiana-gov-edwards-office-test-positive-for-covid-19_3926527.html

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state’s latest surge in coronavirus cases, in Baton Rouge, La., on July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La.—Two staffers in Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement Friday from Edwards’ office says both are at home, in isolation, in accordance with state and federal health guidelines.

The release gave no details on their condition of the staffers. It says both had been vaccinated and noted “breakthrough” cases of vaccinated people “typically do not result in serious illness.”

The governor, a Democrat, has previously been vaccinated and isn’t in quarantine.

Earlier, Edwards’ administration announced it is requiring Louisiana’s executive branch employees and visitors to state office buildings to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.