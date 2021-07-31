https://gellerreport.com/2021/07/watch-senator-schumer-grilled-about-silence-on-anti-semitic-attacks.html/
Senator Chuck Schumer will not condemn anti-Semitic attacks from Palestinian activists, because he knows that will result in a primary challenge from the Left. Chuck Schumer is one of the worst cowards in American politics, and an utter disgrace to the Jewish people. Schumer doesn’t even have the courage to look at the camera as he spews his nonsense. And could barely speak coherently.
Meghan McCain grills New York Senator Chuck Schumer on his silence over anti-Semitic attacks in New York City.
By United With Israel, July 30, 2021
On a recent segment of ABC’s talk show “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain took Senator Chuck Schumer to task for not reaching out to Joseph Borgen, who was brutally beaten in broad daylight in New York City.
Borgen was headed to a pro-Israel rally in May when he was viciously attacked by pro-Palestinians thugs. He said that Senator Schumer never reached out to him directly.
McCain grills Schumer on his silence over the anti-Semitic attacks.
On support of Jewish communities, @MeghanMcCain asks @SenSchumer, “Do you understand critics that think you were too silent during the last attack?”
“I’ve talked repeatedly against anti-Semitism,” he responds. “I continue to defend Israel. I believe in a two-state solution.” pic.twitter.com/5VRPW2NDBB
— The View (@TheView) July 25, 2021
