MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The highest-ranking Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly said Friday that he was expanding a probe into the 2020 presidential election, saying it will take more investigators and time than originally planned.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos signed contracts in June with two retired police detectives and a former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice to handle the investigation. But amid growing calls from President Donald Trump and other Wisconsin Republicans for a broader audit, Vos on Friday said he was expanding the probe.

“It has become clear that a top-to-bottom investigation will take longer than initially anticipated and will require more manpower to complete,” Vos said in a statement Friday.

Vos said he was declaring former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman a “special counsel” and giving him the authority to hire more full-time investigators. Vos did not immediately respond to requests for additional details on how much the investigation, which is being paid for by taxpayers, would cost.

“After talking with our original investigative team, we realize that the part-time nature of these contracts is less time than is needed to complete the investigation,” Vos said. “Justice Gableman will have the resources and ability to determine the need for any future adjustments.”

Vos said he hoped to complete the work in the fall, around the same time that the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau completes its review that was ordered by the Republican Legislature. Vos has called their review a “multi-faceted forensic audit” even as he’s faced pressure from Trump and the Republican chair of the Assembly elections committee to do a review more similar to the widely discredited one done in Arizona.

