It’s a criminal’s paradise in downtown Chicago these days. With a shortage of officers and the soft-on-crime tactic coming from the Democrat-led city, brazen robbers are fanning out to rob, carjack and steal whatever they can while they can’t be caught. Just last week, Chicago’s Police Superintendent David Brown said violent offenders needed top consequences in the city’s courts with longer jail time.

Last Saturday, a crew of robbers described as two to four males, African-American, 16-30 years old, wearing dark and red hooded sweatshirts, red and black skull caps, and surgical masks struck in downtown Chicago and then again on Tuesday. That wasn’t enough for these armed robbers. They stuck again on Thursday night:

It took less than 45 minutes for a team of armed assailants to rob ten people in seven separate incidents across River North, Old Town, and the Near North Side on Thursday evening, police said. The offenders appear to be the same crew that struck the same area five times in under an hour on Tuesday evening.

Another robbery involving four victims took place in the Fulton River District of downtown Chicago. Four men were robbed by several armed men on the 400 block of North Milwaukee in downtown Chicago. The armed men fled in the same Ford Fusion that was used in the other crimes.

Multiple police reports say the robbers brazenly held up the victims at gunpoint and escaped in a stolen four-door green Ford Fusion with a license plate beginning with BL636. One of the victims described the robbery saying, “They stop the vehicle right next to you, and they open the door and jump out of the vehicle so fast, you can’t even react.”

According to CWB Chicago, Thursday’s crime spree began around 10:30 p.m. when the offenders robbed a 25-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman at gunpoint on the first block of West Superior, said Officer Ronald Westbrooks, a CPD spokesperson. Five minutes later, they robbed a man sitting in his car on the 800 block of North Sedgwick. They took the man’s phone and headphones at gunpoint, Westbrooks said. The victim’s age was not immediately available. At 10:40 p.m., they confronted two 19-year-old men walking on the 300 block of West Huron and took the victims’ phones. Then they robbed a woman of her backpack on the 900 block of North Franklin around 10:45 p.m., Westbrooks said. Five minutes later, they took a 22-year-old man’s keys, wallet, and phone at gunpoint in the 200 block of West Schiller. They robbed a 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman at gunpoint as the victims walked on the 600 block of North Kingsbury around 11;10 p.m. Within a minute or two of that, they robbed a 24-year-old man of a bag containing his valuables on the 200 block of West Ontario, according to Westbrooks.

Below is a listing from the Chicago Police Department on when and where some of the robberies took place:

*0-100 block of W. Superior, 29 Jul 21 @ approx. 10:30 p.m.-18th District: A 25-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were walking when they were approached by the offenders at gunpoint. Taken was their personal property

*600 block of N. Kingsbury, 29 July 21 @approx 11:10 p.m.-18th District: A 35-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were walking when approached by offenders at gunpoint. Taken was their personal property.

*300 block of W. Huron, 29 Jul 21 @approx 10:40 p.m.-18th District: Two 19-year-old men were walking when their phones were taken by the offenders at gunpoint.

*800 block of N. Sedgwick, 29 Jul 21 @approx 10:35 p.m.-18th District: An adult male (age unknown) was sitting in his vehicle when approached by the offenders at gunpoint. Taken was his cell phone and headphones.

*200 block of W. Schiller, 29 Jul 21 @approx 10:50 p.m.-18th District: A 22-year-old man was walking when approached by the offenders at gunpoint. Taken was his wallet, phone and keys.

*900 block of N. Franklin, 29 Jul 21 @approx 10:45 p.m.-18th District: An adult female (age unknown) was walking when approached by the offenders at gunpoint and her backpack was taken.

*200 block of W. Ontario, 29 Jul 21 @approx 11:10 p.m.-18th District: A 24-year-old man was walking when approached by the offenders at gunpoint. Taken was his bag containing his personal property.

*Offender description: Four to five male blacks wearing dark-colored hoodies with masks in a dark green Ford Fusion for all of the above incidents.

A Community Alert From CPD

This alert gives notice to residents in the 2nd, 9th, 12th and 18th Districts of recent armed robberies. In each incident, the armed offender(s) approach an unsuspecting victim(s) on the public way and takes victims’ property by threatening use of force while displaying a firearm.

Incident times and locations:

5500 block of S. Cornell Ave on July 27 at approximately 9:50 pm

300 block of W. Oak St on July 27 approximately 10:55 pm

300 block of W. Superior St on July 27 at approximately 11:08 pm

100 block of W. Chicago Ave on July 27 at approximately 11:10 pm

700 block of N. Halsted St on July 27 at approximately 11:15 pm

200 block of W. Alexander St on July 27 at approximately 11:42 pm

200 block of W. 23rd Pl on July 27 at approximately 11:47 pm

200 block of W. 23rd Pl on July 27 at approximately 11:50 pm

400 block of N. Milwaukee Ave on July 29 at approximately 11:17 am

2300 block of S. Princeton Ave on July 29 at approximately 9:50 pm

200 block of W. 24th St on July 29, at approximately 9:58 pm

0-100 block of W. Superior St on July 29 at approximately 10:30 pm

800 block of N. Sedgewick St on July 29 at approximately 10:35 pm

400 block of N. Franklin St on July 29 at approximately 10:40 pm

300 block of W. Huron St on July 29 at approximately 10:45 pm

900 block of N. Franklin St on July 29 at approximately 10:45 pm

700 block of N. Wells St on July 29 at approximately 10:48 pm

200 block of W. Schiller St on July 29 at approximately 10:50 pm

200 block of W. Ontario St on July 29 at approximately 11:10 pm

600 block of N. Kingsbury on July 29 at approximately 11:14 pm

