https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/court-audits-marjorie-taylor-greene-unloads-dirty-raffensperger/

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is on a mission to expose Georgia Secretary of State Raffensberger.

Raffensberger was complicit in the mass absentee ballot mailing deal which caused the Georgia election to go “out of control,” says Greene.

She warned Raffensperger that he’ll “be in court after audits” and told him to “get a defense lawyer.”

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Second Eye-Witness Steps Forward — CONFIRMS Capitol Hill Police Killed Trump Supporter Rosanne Boyland Then Attacked Those Who Tried to Save Her (VIDEO)

You should stop taking your lying points, I mean talking points, from your friend Stacey Abrams.

1. SOS doesn’t make laws.

2. Your mass absentee mailing deal with Stacey is the reason GA’s election went out of control.

3. Yes you’ll be in court after audits, get a defense lawyer. https://t.co/SVFJk2UwkX — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 31, 2021

Remember: shortly after the election, Raffensperger secretly recorded a call with Trump and then lied about it to The Washington Post.

The Gateway Pundit reported:

Now we know that Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger’s office secretly recorded the phone call with President Trump, then lied about it to the far left Washington Post. And Raffensperger’s office released the dishonest story to the liberal media and it was published on January 9, 2021 — days before the sham impeachment trial!

Since then, just how fraudulent the 2020 election was in Fulton County has come out.

Raffensperger is beginning to change his tune on election fraud as the fraud is being exposed.

Now, Raffensperger’s team has admitted “bad things” happened in Fulton County.

This contradicted Raffensperger’s public statements.

The Gateway Pundit reported:

Earlier this week a Fulton County Georgia election official admitted that the chain of custody documents that are legally required per state law are missing from 24% of the ballots from the 2020 election.

Brad Raffensperger, the corrupt Secretary of State in Georgia is ultimately responsible (see picture above). For the first time an elections official admitted the chain of custody documents are missing in Georgia per the Georgia Star.Then today John Solomon and Just The News reported that an audit of documents found that more than 100 batches of absentee ballots are missing in Fulton County Georgia!

Watch Tucker Carlson detail the fraud that happened in Georgia:

Raffensperger is not on the side of election integrity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

