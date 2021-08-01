https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/08/01/adlers-disaster-austin-surpasses-grim-homicide-milestone-n1466245

It took less than a year.

On August 13, 2020, Austin, Texas, Mayor Steve Adler led alongside Councilmember Greg Casar as the city council unanimously voted to defund its police department.

Casar celebrated on Twitter.

We did it!! Austin City Council just reduced APD’s budget by over $100 million *and* reinvested resources into our community’s safety and well-being. Tens of thousands of you have called, emailed, and testified. You made the impossible into a reality. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/trrYSDEOK6 — Gregorio Casar (@GregCasar) August 13, 2020

Let’s look at the reality Mr. Casar created.

The cuts have left the Austin Police Department with far fewer resources to solve crimes across the board. Police have left the force in record numbers, some taking early retirement, others finding other work — any work, as long it’s far away from Casar and Adler.

Austin just passed its entire 2020 homicide total with its 49th homicide of the year. It’s August 1st.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight Sunday in east Austin. According to Austin Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 2:15 a.m. at 38 1/2 Street and Werner Avenue in the Cherrywood area. There, they found one victim with gunshot wounds.

The victim died despite the police officers’ attempts to save a life.

The vast majority of Austin’s homicide victims have been minorities. Due to the cuts, their killers may never be arrested.

Casar is by no means alone in responsibility for Austin’s bleeding streets. Mayor Steve Adler and the entire city council at the time joined in the vote. Jimmy Flannigan has since been defeated but the rest are still there.

District Attorney Jose Garza and County Attorney Delia Garza are releasing arrested criminals at record rates according to a KVUE investigation.

During the four months analyzed, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office rejected 142 felony cases – a 735% increase from the same timeframe in 2020. Of those, records show 93 state jail drug felony charges were rejected, about two-thirds of the entire list obtained through public records by the Defenders.

So the rot is widespread but limited in one way: Every official who defunded police and is releasing criminals is a Democrat.

Who really won that defund the police vote?

