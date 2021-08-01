https://noqreport.com/2021/08/01/alexander-vindman-stomps-his-little-feet-when-americans-show-they-dont-care-about-his-book/

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik Remember Alexander Vindman? He’s the guy who thought he got to dictate what foreign policy was and not the President. He disagreed with what was said in a phone call between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president. What he should have done was resign, if he disagreed. Instead, he went all resistance and tried to do in Trump. But ultimately, that gambit failed — like so many other gambits to get Trump failed.

But Vindman is still trying to sell himself as somehow an important person. It’s really rather sad, how desperate he is for relevance. Twin brothers Alexander and Eugene Vindman, had stellar military careers in their adopted country until Alexander filed a complaint against President Trump for impropriety in his phone call with the Ukrainian president and later testified at Trump’s first impeachment hearing pic.twitter.com/leNpR5mSd3 — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) July 31, 2021 “I was the driving force behind this whole thing. I’m getting some chills thinking about this right now,” Vindman claimed. Oh, my. This guy. He failed. Badly. What’s funny is that he doesn’t get how none of them give a rap about him anymore, because he’s no longer needed; he […]