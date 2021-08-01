https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/ama-to-urge-end-of-sex-id-on-all-birth-certificates/

It is astonishing how the transgender moral panic has swept actual science aside. The American Medical Association Board of Trustees (BOT) just passed a resolution that will have the AMA lobbying to end the designation of sex in all future birth certificates.

The resolution distinguishes between the “Certificate of Live Birth” — which is used for simple data collection and vital statistics — and a “Birth Certificate,” which is proof for the born person that he or she was indeed born. (Can I still say that?)

The AMA wants biological sex recorded for the former as a private matter of record-keeping. But it will now urge that birth-certificate forms carry no designation of sex to prevent future discrimination based on identity and to allow the person to decide later what sex they really are. From the June 2021 BOT recommendation 15:

Vital statistics data is a fundamental source of health information. In the U.S., the Standard Certificates of Live Birth form is the primary means by which uniformity of data collection and processing is achieved. Birth certificates, on the other hand, are issued by the government to individuals as proof of birth. Sex designation, as collected through the standard form and included on the birth certificate, refers to the biological difference between males and females. Today, the majority of states (48) and the District of Columbia allow people to amend their sex designation on their birth certificate to reflect their individual gender identities, but only 10 states allow for a gender-neutral designation, typically “X,” on the birth certificate. Existing AMA policy recognizes that every individual has the right to determine their gender identity and sex designation on government documents. To protect individual privacy and to prevent discrimination, U.S. jurisdictions should remove sex designation on the birth certificate.

So, rather than permit people to have their records changed, as happens now in all but two states — and to accommodate the potential future subjective, emotional desires of the very few — the objective biological reality for the many (in all but an infinitesimal number of births) must be sacrificed:

Our American Medical Association will advocate for the removal of sex as a legal designation on the public portion of the birth certificate, recognizing that information on an individual’s sex designation at birth will still be submitted through the U.S. Standard Certificate of Live Birth for medical, public health, and statistical use only. (Directive to Take Action)

So, the AMA has gone full bore and irrationally woke, participating in the herd stampede that is the transgender moral panic. Well, baloney on that!

Gee, Wesley? Why don’t people trust our institutions anymore?

