New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was interviewed for about 11 hours as part of state Attorney General Letitia James’ probe into sexual misconduct claims, according to reports.

Last month, Cuomo was questioned by investigators from the attorney general’s office, and lawyers involved in the probe toured the Executive Mansion and his offices in Albany, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Cuomo was interviewed for about 11 hours in a Midtown office building, according to the New York Times.

Two investigators interviewed him, former federal prosecutor Joon Kim and employment lawyer Anne Clark, the Times reported.

This month is when the probe is expected to conclude, according to the Journal.

Four of Cuomo’s accusers have testified under oath during the probe. A total of eight women have made accusations of sexual misconduct against the governor, the New York Post reported.

Cuomo requested in March that the attorney general investigate the allegations while denying any wrongdoing. On Monday, the governor declined to comment on the investigation, saying, “I said I will cooperate with it, and at the appropriate time, I will comment on the review. But this is not the appropriate time yet.”

New York state lawmakers are in the process of an impeachment investigation against Cuomo, and expected to consider the findings of the attorney general’s probe, according to the Post. The investigation is also reviewing Cuomo’s COVID-19 nursing home policy and his $5.1 million book deal on the pandemic.

A separate inquiry into the book deal and the nursing home policy is being undertaken by the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Post reported.

