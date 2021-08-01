http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fpi8kNhnS1E/

At least 27 people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reported 23 shot, one fatally, by 2:53 p.m. Saturday and NBC 5 upped the number of shooting victims to 27 by 10:53 p.m.

The lone fatality was a man shot multiple times “in the 700 block of North Ridgeway at approximately 9:23 a.m.” His injuries included a gunshot to the head and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Breitbart News noted that 15 people were shot in Chicago on Tuesday, one of them fatally. At least 15 people were shot on Monday as well, and one of the shooting victims succumbed to his wounds.

At least 70 people were shot last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, 12 of them fatally.

HeyJackass points out over 2,100 have been shot and wounded in Chicago in 2021 and over 440 have been shot and killed.

