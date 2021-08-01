https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv41OkwppXVkiDHgrmwRGUK6

Happy August, everyone. It’s the first of the month, so let’s open the monthly open thread.

Would you like to talk about the unfolding of the biosecurity state in your neck of the woods (or, more hopefully, the solutions to that problem)?

Would you like to debate the latest news or discuss some of the Big Topics this website regularly shines a light on?

Would you like to comment on my latest appearance on The Ripple Effect with Ricky Varandas?

Or would you just like to talk about whatever’s on your mind today with some like-minded people?

Then you’ve come to the right place. Corbett Report members are encouraged to log in and and use the space below for discussion.

Filed in: Articles

