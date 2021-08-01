https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/41776/barksdale-b-52-brandishes-its-modern-arsenal-in-new-loadout-photos

The U.S. Air Force’s B-52H Stratofortress bomber has recently posed for photos behind an impressive display of its still-expanding weapons and stores options. Although it first took to the air almost 70 years ago, the adaptable “BUFF” still keeps pace with developments in precision-guided ordnance and it also carries some important weapons that are unique to it in the Air Force inventory. The photos, two of which were released through the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) earlier today, show, in an unmistakable head-on pose, a B-52H of the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. In the background of one of the shots is another B-52, this one from Barksdale’s 307th Bomb Wing, part of Air Force Reserve Command.



U.S. Air Force A pair of B-52Hs, together with a variety of their available nuclear and precision-guided ordnance, at Barksdale Air Force Base.



















What’s immediately striking, and in contrast to Russia’s trio of strategic bombers, is the diverse combination of strategic nuclear and tactical conventional weapons available for the B-52H, and the fact that every item seen in these new pictures incorporates precision guidance of some kind.



At the front, in the center, is perhaps the most sophisticated weapon in the B-52’s quiver, the AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile, or JASSM, a low-observable cruise missile that we have looked at in-depth in the past. The JASSM is an absolutely critical weapon to the B-52. Now that the conventional variants of the Air-Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM), the AGM-86C and D versions, have been retired, it is the only non-nuclear standoff land attack weapon presently certified for use with the aircraft, including on Common Rotary Launchers (CRL) that fit inside its bomb bays. The B-52 added JASSM capability on its CRL in 2016, boosting the number of these weapons it can carry from 12 (previously carried just on its wing pylons) to 20.



While the AGM-86B/D are gone, another variant of the ALCM, the nuclear-tipped AGM-86B, does remain in use. This weapon is presently only certified to be carried by B-52Hs, which are no longer approved to carry nuclear bombs. A new nuclear-armed cruise missile, the Long-Range Stand-Off (LRSO) missile, is now in development to replace the AGM-86B. In the photographs from Barksdale, there are eight AGM-86B seen loaded on a CRL in front of the bomber’s nose and 12 more are loaded six each on pair pylons that can be carried on each of two underwing hardpoints. Fully loaded, a B-52H can carry 20 of these weapons, each one of which has a so-called “dial-a-yield” warhead with multiple settings reportedly between 5 and 150 kilotons. When fitted, these underwing clusters are located between the fuselage and the inner engine nacelles, rather than between the engine pods, where they are positioned in these photos.



U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Lillian Miller A weapons load crew prepares to load inert AGM-86B ALCMs on a B-52H at Barksdale Air Force Base, in August last year.



















On the far left of the picture is another high-tech store, not an offensive weapon this time, but the ADM-160 Miniature Air-Launched Decoys, or MALD, essentially a mini-cruise missile, which serves to distract and deceive an enemy air defense system to help the B-52s and their weapons to reach their targets. Next to the MALD, from left to right, are what appears to be a 500-pound class Paveway laser-guided bomb without its front fins and a 2,000-pound class Paveway minus its front guidance section.



U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman A 2,000-pound GBU-10 Paveway II munition is prepared for transport and loading on a B-52H Stratofortress during a Combat Hammer exercise at Barksdale Air Force in March.

















