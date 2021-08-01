https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv5c4Cj2C7I_DFyOSYGFl6uu

You’ve heard of Cash Fridays. How about Black Market Fridays? On this edition of #SolutionsWatch, James introduces the idea for setting aside a day every week (or even more) to explore the free market, support agorist enterprises, avoid using cards or bank payments and growing the counter economy. It doesn’t matter how/where/when you do it, but if you’re not finding, connecting with and supporting the free market options in your area, you’re not going to survive the coming crisis.

