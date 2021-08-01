https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/braindead-doctor-catches-covid-after-living-like-a-psycho-hermit-lady-for-18-months/
It happened. Just tested positive for COVID.
Spent all pandemic being cautious:
Got swabbed often.
Got 2 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as soon as I had the chance.
Continued to mask afterwards.
Wore PPE with each patient encounter.
And it STILL happened. I am so fckng tired.
— Ayla B., MD (@DrAylaSays) August 1, 2021
Dr. Ayla had a breakdown on Twitter yesterday. The cognitive dissonance is stunning.
ALL YALL HAD TO DO WAS STAY HOME OR WEAR A MASK AND GET VACCINATED AND WE COULD’VE STOPPED THIS FUCKING VIRUS FROM LEVELING UP
— Ayla B., MD (@DrAylaSays) August 1, 2021
Perhaps she should have listened to Jimmy Dore…
Jimmy Dore says he gets shamed for sharing his honest story of serious lingering side effects from the mRNA vaccine pic.twitter.com/OetLYJERpu
— An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) July 28, 2021