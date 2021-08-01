https://hotair.com/allahpundit/2021/08/01/brown-u-doctor-we-are-never-going-to-back-to-a-pre-pandemic-reality-n405966

Boy, I don’t know. If this isn’t good enough, what is?

Pretty damn impressive

Thanks Darren Lu @Reddit pic.twitter.com/ST6ueaaoY1 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 31, 2021

The most important facts for you to remember today: Less than 0.001% of those fully vaccinated have had a fatal breakthrough case. Less than 0.004% of those fully vaccinated have been hospitalIzed. The vaccines work. The vaccines are your best protection from the virus. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 1, 2021

On the other hand, those numbers were compiled over the first seven months of this year. The Delta variant has been prevalent in the U.S. for only one of those months. “This is really a different virus than last year, and everything we learned about COVID a year ago, you got to sort of hit the reset button on now how we need to react to it,” said NIH chief Francis Collins this morning. Breakthrough infections are still rare, but not as rare as they used to be.

A common refrain among public health experts who turned up on Sunday morning TV today: What about the children? That was the inspiration for Dr. Megan Ranney’s comment, which is going viral on social media as I write this, that there’ll be no return to full normalcy from COVID:

“We are never going back to a pre-pandemic reality”@meganranney explains why COVID-19 will stick around, but become less dangerous. #InsidePoliticsSunday pic.twitter.com/Y3jrjcEfj1 — Inside Politics (@InsidePolitics) August 1, 2021

Are kids at greater risk from Delta too, at least while they’re unvaccinated? Some experts, including Collins, seem to think we should aim for “zero COVID” with kids even though the risk of serious complications to them so far has been extraordinarily small:

Media: @NIHDirector to @jaketapper: “We’ve lost about 400 children to #COVID19 since this started. Kids can also get long COVID … It’s common sense in a community where the virus is spreading — pretty much all of Florida right now — that you do all you can to prevent that.” pic.twitter.com/MzFSdcRnDx — Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) August 1, 2021

Four hundred children dead from the virus is a terrible tragedy but not wildly different from the number of pediatric deaths from the flu in 2019-20 (188) or the H1N1 epidemic in 2009-10 (358). Are doctors now expecting a surge in kids suffering severe cases or dying from Delta or are kids just a convenient pretext to encourage vaccinated people to keep taking precautions in order to protect unvaccinated adults?

There’s anecdotal evidence that Delta might be hitting kids harder:

After many months of zero or few pediatric COVID cases, we are seeing infants, children, and teens with COVID pouring back into the hospital, more and more each day. These patients ranged in age from 2 weeks old to 17 years. — Heather #Vaccinated Haq, MD, MHS, FAAP (@heather_haq) July 31, 2021

This time around I’m seeing more COVID pneumonia in younger children (previously was seeing COVID pneumonia mainly in tweens and up), now seeing in neonates to preschoolers. — Heather #Vaccinated Haq, MD, MHS, FAAP (@heather_haq) July 31, 2021

I’ve cared for hospitalized pediatric patients with COVID throughout the pandemic, but this time with unvaccinated, susceptible children plus Delta variant, we will see more pediatric COVID admissions, and possibly sicker/younger COVID cases (as adult colleagues are reporting.) — Heather #Vaccinated Haq, MD, MHS, FAAP (@heather_haq) July 31, 2021

But some experts seem prepared to extend precautions for kids forever, and not just to fight COVID. “Zero COVID” is hard enough, yet these people seem to be aiming for “zero infectious disease”:

We can prevent many car crash fatalities through better technology, roadway design, and regulation. Last year showed us that improved ventilation and masking can crush RSV. Drowning is a leading cause of death + hospitalization among kids under 5 These deaths are not acceptable pic.twitter.com/kRr3p4isSt — Simone Biles/Suni Lee Joint Stan Account (@samhorwich) July 31, 2021

Collins endorsed masking for kids under 12 during his “Fox News Sunday” interview this morning, arguing that if we can save a few lives by doing it, why not do it? But … how few? And why should tens of millions of kids risk developmental setbacks via indefinite masking to protect adults who have refused to protect themselves by getting vaccinated?

Because that’s what this is really about, you know. The reason we can’t go back to a “pre-pandemic reality” yet and kids are being burdened with a new round of precautions is to protect the willingly unvaccinated. Every complaint about Fauci, every gripe about the CDC’s poor messaging, every whine about masking is to a degree a distraction from that hard reality. Collins admitted it this morning: The new CDC guidance asking the vaccinated to mask up is chiefly aimed at reducing the risk to people who won’t reduce the risk to themselves.

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins on wearing mask indoors: “It’s mostly about protecting the unvaccinated, that’s where the real serious risks of illness are. If you’re vaccinated right now, your likelihood of getting sick is 25-fold reduced … The vaccines work extremely well.” pic.twitter.com/xOwZmsTCeB — The Recount (@therecount) August 1, 2021

The worse the Delta wave gets, the more intense the debate will become over what duty vaccinated adults and unvaccinated kids owe to unvaccinated adults who won’t pitch in and do their part to slow the spread. If it turns out that kids aren’t at substantially higher risk from the Delta variant themselves, the argument for not returning to “pre-pandemic reality” and letting unvaxxed adults take their chances with that will get less persuasive by the day. Americans are tired of trying to mitigate the pandemic. They’re not going to let the interests of vaccine holdouts task them with it forever.

