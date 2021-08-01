https://noqreport.com/2021/08/01/christian-farmers-banned-from-city-market-over-beliefs-on-same-sex-marriage-await-court-ruling/

A federal court has heart a case between the owners of a family farm who were kicked out of their local farmer’s market over their beliefs on same-sex marriage and the city that discriminated against them, and now the parties await a decision.

Steve and Bridget Tannes own and operate Country Mill Farms , where they raise their family and exercise their faith freely. This included when they host weddings in their orchards, which they will only do for traditional, opposite-sex marriages.

When Steve shared a post on Facebook in 2016 which stated that he shares the Catholic Church’s teachings on marriage and believes it can only be between a man and a woman and that their farm would only host weddings for traditional couples.

“The Country Mill engages in expressing its purpose and beliefs through the operation of its business and it intentionally communicates messages that promote its owners’ beliefs and declines to communicate messages that violate those beliefs,” the post read.

“For this reason, Country Mill reserves the right to deny a request for services that would require it to communicate, engage in, or host expression that violates the owners’ sincerely held religious beliefs and conscience.” According to Fox News , […]