https://redstate.com/jimthompson/2021/08/01/code-red-if-kamala-harris-is-completely-underwater-can-anyone-still-hear-her-cackle-n419837
About The Author
Related Posts
The Next Civil Rights Battle Is in Education, but Critical Race Theory Won't Be Involved
June 16, 2021
HOT TAKES: Israeli Actress Gal Gadot Pleads for Peace, Anti-Israel Activists Respond With 'Vicious Vitriol'
May 13, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy