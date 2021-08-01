https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/corrupt-soros-backed-cooke-county-attorney-kim-foxx-steps-block-million-dollar-tax-refund-president-trump/
Chicago continues its abuse of President Trump – first by overassessing taxes on the Trump Tower and now by stalling and attempting to stop the million-dollar tax refund.
The Chicago Sun Times reports:
The Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board has decided former President Donald Trump is due a $1 million refund on his skyscraper’s 2011 tax bill, ruling last month that the Cook County Board of Review overestimated the value of the building’s hotel rooms and retail space.
But the Cook County State’s Attorney has filed suit with the Illinois Appellate Court, seeking to block the tax refund, which has yet to be issued.
If Trump ends up with the tax refund, it would come out of property taxes due to the city of Chicago and eight other government agencies, including Chicago Public Schools, which stands to lose the biggest chunk of money, about $540,000.
It’s the latest twist in the case originally filed by Ald. Edward M. Burke, whose law firm argued Cook County officials had over-assessed Trump’s skyscraper.
Chicago’s Cooke County Attorney is behind the attempt to stop the payment. Kim Foxx is leading the charge. It is a question mark as to who really is behind this constant harassment of the President.
Foxx attempted to save Jussie Smollett from prosecution for making up a hate crime hoax.
Foxx has been a nightmare to Chicago ever since she first showed her head in politics.
