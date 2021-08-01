https://nypost.com/2021/08/01/nyc-shootings-18-people-shot-2-fatally-during-bloody-night/

Eighteen people were shot overnight in New York City overnight, including a mass shooting in Queens and two men who were shot dead in Brooklyn in separate incidents early Sunday morning.

In Canarsie, a man was blasted just before 4:30 a.m. with multiple bullets in his torso by two gunmen, who fled the scene, while sitting in his car outside a Dunkin Donuts at 1547 Ralph Ave, according to police sources. Medics rushed the wounded 32-year-old to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, police sources said.

Shortly after, a man was shot in the chest in Crown Heights, police sources said. A shooter fired at a 26-year-old man Utica Avenue and Sterling Place, where the victim was hit in the chest at 4:49 a.m., the sources said. The man was taken to Kings County hospital and is fighting for his life, cop sources said.

The second fatal shooting came in Sunset Park at 3:14 a.m., when a 28-year-old man was shot six times in the back, according to the sources. He was pronounced dead around 7 a.m. Sunday at Lincoln Hospital. The shooter fled the scene — 3240 3rd Ave. — on foot on Boston Road, while wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The scene where a male was shot in his torso while sitting in his car on Ralph Ave and E 79th Street early morning on August 1, 2021. Seth Gottfried

The gunplay continued at 4:50 a.m. when a 55-year-old man was shot in the right ankle at 172-02 Linden Blvd in St. Albans, Queens, police sources said. The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital to be treated for his non-fatal wound.

In Manhattan, a man said he was approached by a man brandishing a gun and demanded he hand over cash, the sources said. At 2:15 a.m. at East 30th Street and 3rdAvenue in Kips Bay, the gun-wielding thief then snatched the 35-year-old victim’s chain and watch, before shooting him in his left thigh. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive.

On August 1, 2021, around 2:25 a.m., a male was shot in the abdomen at the Banc Cafe located at 431 3rd Avenue at E 30th Street. Seth Gottfried

Police gather at the scene of the shooting near the Banc Cafe. Seth Gottfried

The bloody early Sunday morning came after 10 people were shot outside a laundromat in Corona, Queens on Saturday night, according to cops. A band of men on motorbikes or mopeds opened fire on 37th Avenue and 99th Street about 10:30 p.m., police sources said.

In addition, three bystanders were shot after two groups began shooting at each other after a dispute at 330 Audubon Ave at 11:10 p.m., according to cop sources. A 42-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her left arm and medics took her to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital for non-fatal injuries. A second victim, a 58-year-old woman, was shot in her stomach, and a 78-year-old man was struck in both his torso and hand, police sources said.

Police investigating the scene of the mass shooting in Queens. Christopher Sadowski

Two males and a female were shot in the vicinity of 336 Audubon Avenue on the night of July 31, 2021. Seth Gottfried

The second and third victims were taken to Harlem Hospital and are expected to survive.

