Nextdoor, a social media networking service that operates as a neighborhood hub for sharing information, has been criticized by Congressional Democrats in the US for its lack of action to address the skepticism regarding the COVID vaccination.

“We urge you to release specific and clear data demonstrating the resources you currently devote to protect non-English speakers from misinformation, disinformation, and illegal content on your platform,” said the letter to Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar, according to Politico Pro.

“Congress has a moral duty to ensure that all social media users have the same access to truthful and trustworthy content regardless of the language they speak at home or use to communicate online.” The lawmakers demanded a response by Aug. 13.

The reports come after prominent Democrats, including President Joe Biden, accused Facebook and YouTube of failing to do more to combat vaccination skepticism as both provide platforms that stand out when it comes to connecting and sharing information with people around the world.

The US senators addressed and tackled tech companies’ legal immunity in which they planned to add to the stack of legislation aimed at Section 230 – a rule that prevents tech companies from being sued for user-posted content – by […]