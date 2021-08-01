https://noqreport.com/2021/08/01/donald-trump-jr-destroys-libs-who-demand-vaccine-passports-but-say-voter-ids-are-racist/
Donald Trump Jr. has been owning liberals online who disingenuously argue that voter IDs are ‘racist,’ but want the federal government to mandate vaccine passports. It got even worse recently when a “braindead” lib wasn’t in on the joke, and self-owned over a facetious tweet saying there should be a vaccine mandate in order to vote. Raise your hand if you agree with Don jr on the #VaxToVote pic.twitter.com/g9ig20um0C — ReallyAmerican.com (@ReallyAmerican1) July 31, 2021 “Someone should introduce a bill mandating that you have to show your vaccination card to vote and watch everyone on the Left’s brain malfunction and explode,” he wrote. An account claiming to be “Really American” replied “Raise your hand if you agree with Don jr on the #VaxtoVote.”
The hilariously dense response didn’t go without a response from Don Jr. himself. Libs with a hilarious self-own trending #VaxToVote . After years of crying about voter ID as a supposedly “racist” restriction on voting rights, the left is now un-ironically calling for vax cards to be required to vote…You know, an ACTUAL restriction on voting rights. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 31, 2021 “Libs with a hilarious self-own trending #VaxToVote,” he responded about the hashtag. […]
