Donald Trump is due a $1 million tax refund on his Chicago skyscraper and radical leftist prosecutor Kim Foxx is aiming to block it.

President Trump is owed the huge sum after the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board voted 5-0 to refund the amount levied on the Trump International Hotel and Tower’s commercial units for the 2011 tax year.

Some of the building’s retail units have been empty since it opened back in 2009, and the tax board has until recently, insisted on taxing the vacant stores at the same rate as if they’d been occupied. His lawyers argued that he was paying too much tax on the 98- floor building, contending that he was over-taxed because he couldn’t find tenants to fill the tower’s commercial units, meaning they had been overvalued.

With the Appeals Board now siding with him, the cash owed to Mr. Trump is set to come out of a public kitty that pays for the Chicago public schools, and other government services.

As if on cue, Cook County State Attorney’s office – led by the infamous prosecutor Kim Foxx, has objected to the planned refund, and lawyers from her office have filed a lawsuit with the Illinois Appellate Court in an effort to block it.

Foxx is best known for her coddling and dismissal of Jussie Smollet for his race-baiting hate crime where he falsely claimed he was assaulted by Trump supporters who tied a “noose” around his neck and yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him. He was let off scot-free even though it was proven that he hired the black, Trump-hat-wearing “assailants” and paid them with a personal check. At the very least he should’ve been slapped with the same punishment one would have received had they actually committed the crime he alleged, but thanks to Foxx’s efforts, Jussie walked.

It seems Ms. Foxx is incapable of punishing criminals, with little regard for their victims. Her focus appears to be fixated on exacting revenge on her perceived political enemies, rather than on those that threaten the safety and wellbeing of those she was elected to serve.

Oak Lawn Mayor Sandra Bury called for Foxx’s resignation after the prosecutor failed the community by going soft on Daniel Regalado, a 27- year-old repeat offender who killed a 12-year-old girl while driving a car at 9-times above the legal limit.

According to court records, Regalado was out on bond for three pending felony charges at the time of the accident. In December 2015, he was charged with 17 felonies related to an attempted murder charge, but the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office dropped the charges in March 2017, CWB Chicago reported.

Mayor Bury said “Kim Foxx has created a downward spiral of crime that is destroying our cities. She has dropped charges in tens of thousands of felony cases with charges such as murder, shootings, sex crimes, and attacks on police,” Bury continued. “Cook County has [mobs] looting our cities because Ms. Foxx has made felony retail theft charges virtually impossible. We have surges in murder because violent thugs walk freely through the revolving doors of our courts.”

