Far-left DC Mayor Muriel Bowser violated her own mask mandate this weekend when she officiated a maskless, indoor wedding.

On Thursday Bowser announced DC would be reinstating an indoor mask mandate for everyone regardless of vaccination status.

The new DC mask mandate went into effect on Saturday.

A maskless Bowser celebrated her upcoming birthday and posed for photos with comedian Dave Chapelle on Friday night.

Many people believed Bowser gave a ‘two day notice’ on her new mask mandate so she could celebrate her own birthday.

Bowser was then photographed violating her own mask mandate Saturday while officiating an indoor wedding – less than 24 hours after her new mandate went into effect.

Bowser confirmed to the Washington Examiner that she officiated the maskless, indoor wedding but when asked why she was violating her own mandate, her security escorted her away.

How dare the peasants ask Bowser questions.

When encountered by the Washington Examiner, Mayor Bowser confirmed that she officiated the maskless, indoor wedding, but when asked why she was violating her own mask mandate, her security retinue quickly escorted her away. https://t.co/hY0Ji2zqnj pic.twitter.com/xozhIupSin — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 1, 2021

