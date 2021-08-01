https://thejeffreylord.com/former-trump-health-official-if-you-are-not-vaccinated-you-will-get-the-delta-variant/

During a Fox News interview on Thursday, Admiral Brett Giroir, former assistant health secretary under President Trump, said that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is much more contagious, and those who have not been vaccinated “will get the Delta variant.”

“I do want to make one thing clear again, and it’s the most important public health message,” Giroir said. “In the middle of all this confusion and misinformation, one thing remains clear. If you are vaccinated, you are at least 95 percent protected against serious consequences, hospitalizations, and death.”

Recent data supports Giroir’s claim. According to studies from Canada and the U.K., between 79% to 87% of those who are vaccinated and become infected with the Delta variant are asymptomatic. Another study from the U.K. found that the vaccines are over 90% effective against hospitalization.

“And let me tell you, if you have not been vaccinated, and you have not had COVID before, you will get the Delta variant. This is so infectious that you will get it. If you have had COVID before, we don’t know exactly, but it’s looking like prior immunity is not so good against Delta,” Giroir continued. “And I’m really concerned that the evidence is mounting that even natural immunity will not protect you against Delta. So, get the vaccine. It’s the way to save your life to keep you out of the hospital. And that’s the number one reason we need to get it.”

“Anyone who’s — anyone who’s not vaccinated and who did not have COVID previously, the Delta variant is so contagious that you’re going to get it. It is just a matter of time,” Giroir said. “If you have prior immunity — if you have prior immunity, you do have some protection, but more and more data are telling us that that protection is not so good against Delta. Remember, you can get the flu every year. It’s not because your immunity isn’t good. It’s because the flu changes. And Delta is really a new strain that is different than everything we have seen. So, I am real concerned that natural immunity, although real, is not going to be sufficient against Delta.”

“And if you don’t have natural immunity, and you’re not vaccinated, you’re going to get Delta,” he concluded. “So, prevent it by getting your vaccine.”

